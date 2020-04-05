|
June 28, 1926 April 1, 2020 She was known as "Aunt Marion" to her nieces, nephews and their families. Her parents Otto and Rose raised their children Rob, Gerald, Mildred and Marion on their large farm in Lake Elmo. Marion was an accountant and lived a life filled with friends, faith, optimism and humor. Her final years were spent at St. Anthony Home where she was loved and well cared for. A Celebration of Life will be held in a few months. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020