Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion HUSNIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Rose HUSNIK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Rose HUSNIK Obituary
June 28, 1926 April 1, 2020 She was known as "Aunt Marion" to her nieces, nephews and their families. Her parents Otto and Rose raised their children Rob, Gerald, Mildred and Marion on their large farm in Lake Elmo. Marion was an accountant and lived a life filled with friends, faith, optimism and humor. Her final years were spent at St. Anthony Home where she was loved and well cared for. A Celebration of Life will be held in a few months. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -