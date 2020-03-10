|
Beloved Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma Age 94, died March 6, 2020. Res. of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by husband D. Dean; sister Violet Ewert. Survived by children Les (Debbie), Camarillo, CA, Randy (Linda), Cornucopia, WI, Gail (Gary) Carlson, WBL; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 5 to 8PM at Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake (651-429-7661) Funeral service Thursday, March 12, at 11 AM, New Brighton Christian Church, 2909 15th St. NW, New Brighton, visitation 1 hour before the service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi. Retired teacher from Mahtomedi Schools. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2020