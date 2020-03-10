Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661

Marion S. HARDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion S. HARDY Obituary
Beloved Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma Age 94, died March 6, 2020. Res. of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by husband D. Dean; sister Violet Ewert. Survived by children Les (Debbie), Camarillo, CA, Randy (Linda), Cornucopia, WI, Gail (Gary) Carlson, WBL; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 5 to 8PM at Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake (651-429-7661) Funeral service Thursday, March 12, at 11 AM, New Brighton Christian Church, 2909 15th St. NW, New Brighton, visitation 1 hour before the service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi. Retired teacher from Mahtomedi Schools. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -