|
|
Age 38 of Woodbury Gently left this earth on May 24 with her loving family by her side. Throughout Missa's life, she touched many hearts and lives with her beautiful smiles, gentleness and innocence. She will be forever missed by her family, Jon and Bonnie; brother, Joel (Tammy); Karly, Pete and Riley LePage; aunts and uncles, Sally and Scott Juhl, Danna Rae Dokmo, Jim and Betty Lessard; cousins, dear friends and wonderful caregivers. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2:00 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Avenue, Inver Grove Hts., MN with visitation at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gillette Children's Hospital or THE ARC MN. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com ...
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019