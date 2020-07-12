1/1
Marissa Lionne (Mari) MARPLE
Age 32 of North Saint Paul and River Falls. Departed us Monday July 6th. Her friends knew her as a source of help & counsel & one who would be there for you no matter what. She worked at Neumanns Bar for 7 years, becoming a manager. Loved her job & the multitude of friends she made there. She will live on in their hearts. And the hearts & souls of her parents Cindy & Tom Nolen of Hudson, WI. Along with the Love of her Life Jimmy McCord, her Dog Kane & many other friends & family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 13th at the pavilion in Glen Park River Falls with a service at 2:30 followed by sharing of food & memories of this exceptional woman.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
pavilion in Glen Park River Falls
