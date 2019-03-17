Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas
St. Paul Park, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas
St. Paul Park, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie FAHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. FAHEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie A. FAHEY Obituary
(nee Vondrashek) Age 87, died on March 10, 2019. Preceded in death by loving husband, Robert E; sibling, George M; son, George R. Survived by children, Brian (Sherry), Michele (Tom), Doug (Lisa); 10 grandchildren; 8 great grand children; sister-in-law, Dorothy. The family would like to thank Healtheast Hospice and White Pines Assisted Living – Cottage Grove for their care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Paul Park, 10:30am on Friday, March 22nd with visitation at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to TheDivine Mercy.org or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.