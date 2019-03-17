|
|
(nee Vondrashek) Age 87, died on March 10, 2019. Preceded in death by loving husband, Robert E; sibling, George M; son, George R. Survived by children, Brian (Sherry), Michele (Tom), Doug (Lisa); 10 grandchildren; 8 great grand children; sister-in-law, Dorothy. The family would like to thank Healtheast Hospice and White Pines Assisted Living – Cottage Grove for their care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Paul Park, 10:30am on Friday, March 22nd with visitation at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to TheDivine Mercy.org or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019