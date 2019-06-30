|
|
Age 91 April 16, 1928 – June 25, 2019 Marge passed peacefully in the early morning hours, surrounded by her family, in her beloved home. A renowned life-long fine artist, she traveled extensively, often with her devoted late husband Harold H. Alexander, 'Alex'. Together, she and Alex found and created beauty wherever they were. Marge not only traveled for her personal art exhibitions but also to share her talents and expertise. She used her skills to reach out to struggling international communities, and taught groups of primarily women to find and use local plant fibers to make handmade paper and paper products as a source of stabilizing income. She was an active member of the International Association of Hand Papermakers (IAPMA) and the National League of American Pen Women as well as many other organizations she cherished. Marge was a long-time dedicated member of the congregation at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church of St. Paul. She is survived by her five children, Jeffrey (Debba), Cassie (Bill), Peter (Diane), Timothy (Anita) and Patrick (Larry), as well as eight grandchildren, Grace, Ben (Rachel Rockey) Robbins, Sara (Vince) Farmer, Jackie, Blake, Jennifer, Randy (Simona) and Nick, and four great-grandchildren, Joseph, Franklin and George Farmer, and Eli Alexander. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Matthews, with a reception to follow in the church Undercroft, 2136 Carter Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church or the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019