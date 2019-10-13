Home

Marjorie Anne (Johnson) BATHEN

7/6/30 – 10/8/19 Our mom's heart was pure and filled with love for so many. Predeceased by parents, Edward and Edna, husband Bob, son Jeff, grandson Benjamin. Survived by daughter Jill (John) Iverson, son Bill (Suzanne), step-son Ricardo Nelson, grandchildren Brandon (Beth), Samuel, Emily and Natalie, and great-grandchildren Austin, Isabella, Adam, Kaylee, Brooks. All my love and gratitude to my special friend Glenn Wahman who helped me many years. A Memorial Service will be held 11AM Monday, October 14 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1965 Co Rd E East, White Bear Lake, MN 55110, with visitation at 9:30AM. Interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to National Alliance on Mental Illness or St. Stephen Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
