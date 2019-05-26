|
Age 96 A lifelong resident of St. Paul, Marjorie was married to Richard DeBace (Deceased 1997) and was the mother of six children. As a child she spent many joyous years on the Mississippi River at the St. Paul Yacht Club with her parents Carl and Dorothy Engman and sister Joyce. (Deceased 2014). A member of the St. Paul Women's Institute (1950s-60s), a Blue Bird/Camp Fire Girl leader, a volunteer at the Science Museum of Minnesota and many public schools for over thirty years. Marjorie was an avid reader, enjoyed music, gardening, movies, and canoeing and swimming at her much loved lake cabin. Marjorie and her husband took many Elder Hostel courses and were avid world travelers. Family includes children Claudia Osterman, David DeBace, Nancy Hedberg, Janet Rock, Richard DeBace, Roger DeBace, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, brother-in-law, James Christenson and family and several cousins. Memorial donations preferred to the Science Museum of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019