Age 92, of Roseville Passed away in the presence of family on June 12, 2020. Born in Odessa, MN in 1927, she was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sophie Semmler, her husband of 58 years, Donald, and many other relatives and friends. Survived by children, Jim (Debbie), Lynn (Paul), Rick (Brenda), Laurie (Scott) and Lisa. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A strong, lifelong Christian, Marge is now reunited with many loved ones. A remembrance of Marge's life will be held at Summit Church, 845 Summit Avenue, Saint Paul at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 16. Reception location will be announced at the service. Cremains will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.