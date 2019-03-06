|
|
Age 60 Of New Brighton Passed away unexpectedly, after a short illness, on March 4, 2019. Preceded in death by dad Ronald. Survived by mom Catherine (nee Rief); siblings Ronald Oknick, Barbara Tuszynski, Christine Finlay & Timothy Oknick; many nieces and nephews. Actively involved with the Minneapolis Aquatennial and Church of St. Richard in Richfield. Graduate of University of St. Catherine. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, March 8th at 11:00 am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Visitation Thursday, March 7th from 4:00-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue and one hour before the Mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019