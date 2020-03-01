|
|
Age 95 - Of St. Paul Passed away February 26, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Elizabeth; brother, Jack; and sister, Mary. Survived by nephews, Guy Kight, Timothy Kight and family; niece Marguerite (James) Clemens and family; and cousin, Mary Japel and family. Marjorie served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and was a teacher as well as a librarian with the St. Paul Public School System. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 4 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 10-10:30 AM Wednesday. Memorials preferred to Maternity of Mary Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020