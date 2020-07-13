Age 86, of Hastings Passed Away Peacefully July 11, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; parents, Floyd and Mildred; brothers, Jerry, Robert and Richard; sister in law, Judith Smith; brother in law, Harold Marthaler. Survived by her daughters, Julie (Jim) Benjamin; Sheri (Tim) Boehm; Deb Brannan (Chad Wilhelm); grandchildren, Jessi, Krysten, Nicki, Andrew, Patricia, Bridgitte, McKenna, and Trey; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Shirley) Smith; sister, Joan Marthaler; sisters in law, Helen Smith and Pat Smith; and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 2:30 PM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. A Visitation will be held prior to the funeral on Wednesday from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Interment, Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.