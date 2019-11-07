Home

Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Marjorie Lou JOHNSON

Marjorie Lou JOHNSON Obituary
Age 90, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 5, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, William; and son-in-law, Randy Gibson. Survived by children, James (Jill Oddan) and Linda Gibson; grand children, Jennifer (Bobby) Tuccitto, Brett (Christina) Gibson and Shannon (Dan) Jarvis; great-grandchildren, Ty, Ceci, Bella, Luca, Cason and Lyla; sister, Marion Martin; longtime companion, George Siegfried; other family and friends. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be Monday, November 11, 2019, 4:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 3:00 P.M. Private interment Fairview Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 7, 2019
