(nee Ronnan) Age 92 - Of Roseville Went to be with her Savior on August 31, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, John H. Bussmann; parents, Richard & Alma Ronnan; and brother, Richard G. Ronnan. Survived by daughters, Becky (Randy) Hendrickson and Bonnie (Tim) Bjork; grandchildren, Angela, Matt, Cassie, Jon and Justin; 5 great-grandchildren. Marjorie was a graduate of St. Mark's Grade School, Derham Hall High School, and St. Catherine University. She taught at St. Gregory and did substitute teaching for many years. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, September 17 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Rose of Lima Church or St. Catherine University. She led a life of faith, and her family and friends meant everything to her. She will be deeply missed. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550