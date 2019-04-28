Home

White Funeral Home
901 3rd Street
Farmington, MN 55024
651-463-7374
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mathias Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mathias Catholic Church
23315 Northfield Blvd
Hampton, MN
View Map
Age 88 of Hampton Passed away peacefully at her home on April 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Maurice "Morrie"; son, Charles; parents, Lemuel M. and Edith (nee: Remington) Quillin; siblings, Lemuel C. (Betty) Quillin and Dorothy (Bob) Tricker. Survived by her children, Joe (Nancy), Mike, Bill (Kim), Maurice Jr. (Barb), Julie (Eric) Simonsen, Tony (Rhonda), Tom (Mary), Maurine Merten and daughter-in-law, Amy Johnson; 25 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; also by other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Friday May 3, 2019 at the St. Mathias Catholic Church, 23315 Northfield Blvd, Hampton, MN with visitation starting at 9 AM. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to St Croix Hospice. White Funeral Home 651-463-7374 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
