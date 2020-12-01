1/
Marjorie M. PABST
Age 83, of Hastings Passed away November 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; her parents and beloved siblings. Marjorie is survived by children, Cindy (Pat) Teal; Sally (Mike) Benner; Joseph (Debra) Pabst, and Sharon (Christopher) VanDyke; grandchildren, Randall Johnson, Bethany (Randy) Bagwill, Jeremy (Christine) Teal, and Alyssa (Kurt) Kangas; Matt (Erin) Benner, Jill (John) Junker and Rob (Anna) Benner; Sayer, Coleman and Carter VanDyke; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Joan Steffenhagen, Mildred Ruhr and Lois Ruhr; many god children; and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (12/3) at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. A visitation will be held on Wednesday (12/2) from 4:00-8:00 pm at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings and from 9:30-10:30 am at the funeral home on Thursday. Interment following mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
