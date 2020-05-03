Marjorie M. SHAVER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Maplewood & Prior Lake Marjorie passed away peacefully at home in Prior Lake on April 24, 2020, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas K. Shaver, parents Harold & Alice Anderson, brother Harold Anderson, sister Joyce Anderson, and cousin Florence Schickling. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Shaver (husband Norman Harold), son Keith Shaver (wife Lynda), grandsons Douglas Shaver and Jeffrey Shaver, and cousins, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life services are being postponed and will be announced at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved