Of Maplewood & Prior Lake Marjorie passed away peacefully at home in Prior Lake on April 24, 2020, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas K. Shaver, parents Harold & Alice Anderson, brother Harold Anderson, sister Joyce Anderson, and cousin Florence Schickling. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Shaver (husband Norman Harold), son Keith Shaver (wife Lynda), grandsons Douglas Shaver and Jeffrey Shaver, and cousins, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life services are being postponed and will be announced at a later date.











