Age 96 Passed away peacefully on Easter, April 12, 2020, and has now joined her beloved husband, Wayne, in Heaven. Her earthly body will be buried next to her husband in Fort Snelling Cemetery. A memorial service will take place when we can all gather safely again. Marjorie was born March 11, 1924 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to parents Bill and Mamie Meyer, and grew up there along with her sister, Winnifred (Paul) Warr (All now deceased). Marjorie met her Navy sweetheart, Wayne, at an Oklahoma USO (United Service Organizations) Center during World War II and they were married shortly afterwards. When the war ended, Wayne brought Marjorie back to his home in Minnesota. Marjorie loved Minnesota, her beautiful home, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Wayne and Marjorie traveled extensively around the U.S. enjoying many adventures, and had a wonderful winter place in Arizona to escape too during their retirement. Marjorie's biggest passion in life was reading, and it is wished that any memorials in her name be given to your local libraries. Marjorie is survived by her children, Jackie Conrad, Janet Byrne, Ken (Pattie) Heiman, 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many cousins scattered around this great United States. Private family memorial service at Roseville Memorial Chapel. 651-631-2727

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.