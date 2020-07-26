1/1
Marjorie "Margie" (Johnson) MORRIS
Age 85 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by sister, Janet Anderson. Survived by daughters, Kristi (Jeffrey) Hoff, Robin (Max) Morris, Jill Morris; granddaughters, Ashleigh Clark and Sydney Hoff; sisters, Carolyn Norsby and Judy Hove. She had an over 40-year career in nursing at Regions Hospital starting back when it was Ancker Hospital. She was very passionate about her career and enjoyed sharing her nursing experiences with her three daughters who are all in the medical field. She also enjoyed having lunches with her sisters where they would reminisce about old times growing up on the East Side of Saint Paul. Margie was a loving mother and an adoring Nana. She will be greatly missed.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
