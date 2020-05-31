Age 99 Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at her home in Woodbury, MN with her niece by her side. Marjorie is survived by her brother, George (Thelma) Knoer; step-son, Mark (Kathie) Lewis. She is also survived by her nieces and many extended family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM on June 13th at Eastern Heights Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.