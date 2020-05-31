Marjorie (Knoer) NORTHUP
Age 99 Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at her home in Woodbury, MN with her niece by her side. Marjorie is survived by her brother, George (Thelma) Knoer; step-son, Mark (Kathie) Lewis. She is also survived by her nieces and many extended family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM on June 13th at Eastern Heights Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Eastern Heights Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
