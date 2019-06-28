|
|
Age 91, of Johnson City, Tennessee Died peacefully at home on June 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Reverend Reid Wilson. Marjorie loved her visits to St. Paul to spend time with her daughter's family and their friends. Marjorie is survived locally by daughter, Donna (Terry) Moores; grandchildren Maria Moores Watts (Michael) and Casey Wilson Moores (Melissa); and five great grandchildren, Donovan, Charlotte and Georgia Moores and Harper and Charlie Watts. The family will receive friends at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 South Roan Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, from 11:00a.m.-12:45p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with the service to follow at 1:00p.m. with Rev. Michael Lester and Rev. Patty Muse officiating. The interment will be held following the service at Monte Vista Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Ave, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601. Memorials may be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1336, Johnson City, Tennessee 37605-1336. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Wilson family. (423) 282-1521 www.morrisbaker.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 28, 2019