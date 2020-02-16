|
|
Age 77, of Stillwater Marjorie passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jim; children, Kristin (Todd) Doerr, Jennifer (Paul) Schuldt; grand daughter, Lorien Schuldt; sister, Jan (Bob) Haven; sister-in-law, Jackie Ulrich; nieces, nephews and friends, and sidekick, Milo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold "Moon" Mullin and Arline Mullin; grandson, Freddie Schuldt; and brother-in-law, Richard Ulrich. Marjorie loved helping others, whether it was stray animals in the neighborhood, or the many people she cared for as a nurse. She tended her flower garden and was active at church. She and Jim enjoyed traveling, particularly spending time at Bluefin Bay on the North Shore. Above all, Marjorie was devoted to her family, relishing her roles as Wife, Mother, Auntie and especially Grammy. We will remember and sorely miss Marje's quiet grace, her distinctive red hair, her dazzling smile, her self-effacement, her goofy sense of humor, and her uncomprehendable generosity. She was loyal, dependable, and unfailingly kind. Memorial service for Marjorie will be 11AM Thursday, February 27 at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1616 W. Olive, Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Our Savior's or an animal shelter of the donor's choice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020