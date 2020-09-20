Marjy ANDERSON

Age 83 Of Lindstrom The beloved matriarch of the Jacobs Family passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Marjy was a longtime employee of 3M Chemolite. Together with her husband, Ed, and with the help of their family and friends they owned and operated Log House Antiques from their home south of Scandia for 13 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Einer and Hazel (Carlson) Berglund; first husband, Charles Jacobs; son-in-law, Jerry Dupre; brother and sister-in-law, Wally (Diane) Berglund. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 43 years, Ed; children, Dan Jacobs, Dave (Kelly) Jacobs, Patty Hedin, Bob (Debbie) Anderson, Ron (Andrea) Anderson, Pam (Mike) Thompson; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald (Bernice) Berglund, Gene (Barb) Berglund; nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brenda, Pastor Laurel and all the caring staff at Prelude Memory Care White Bear Lake. A private family service will be held with interment at Elim Cemetery, Scandia, Minnesota. A celebration of her life will be announced when family and friends can gather safely without limitations. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimers research or a charity of choice
