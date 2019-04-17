Home

On 4/8/19 No more pain or suffering, finally at peace. Preceded in death by loving brother Bruce. Survived by parents Helene and Louis, siblings Chaachi, Susan (Don), Jeff (Sue), Steve, Joe (Pam), Vim (Raven), nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. Award-winning athlete, sportswriter, photographer. Talented singer, artist, teacher, storyteller, golfer, coach, avid collector. Proud Kellogg HS football kicker. Motorcycle rider/owner since he was 14. Mark never forgot Christmas or birthday gifts. We was a "parent" in his neighborhood, loved by "his kids". In lieu of memorials he wanted everyone to live up to your potential, take care of the children and the disadvantaged. To his karaoke friends: sing some songs for him. He will be missed by many and loved forever.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019
