|
|
Of Cottage Grove, MN Age 58, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 21, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Mark is preceded in death by his father Melvin and brother David. Survived by mother Lorraine Wohlers (Karl); sisters Sheri Lusk, Sandi Muhl (Dennis); brother Mike Bertram (Nita); sister Aundrea Paskett; nieces and nephews Levi, Erin, Abby, Brian, Ryan, Jessa, Rachel, Tyler, Tara, Cole, Bennett; 5 great nieces; 7 great nephews; step-siblings Kieth, Roxanne, Laura and their families. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020; Service 2:00. Cottage Grove United Church of Christ, 7008 Lamar Ave., Cottage Grove, MN. Burial immediately following service at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 4:00 PM. More details at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020