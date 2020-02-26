Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Cottage Grove United Church of Christ
7008 Lamar Ave.,
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Cottage Grove United Church of Christ
Burial
Following Services
Cottage Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark BERTRAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. BERTRAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark A. BERTRAM Obituary
Of Cottage Grove, MN Age 58, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 21, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Mark is preceded in death by his father Melvin and brother David. Survived by mother Lorraine Wohlers (Karl); sisters Sheri Lusk, Sandi Muhl (Dennis); brother Mike Bertram (Nita); sister Aundrea Paskett; nieces and nephews Levi, Erin, Abby, Brian, Ryan, Jessa, Rachel, Tyler, Tara, Cole, Bennett; 5 great nieces; 7 great nephews; step-siblings Kieth, Roxanne, Laura and their families. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020; Service 2:00. Cottage Grove United Church of Christ, 7008 Lamar Ave., Cottage Grove, MN. Burial immediately following service at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 4:00 PM. More details at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -