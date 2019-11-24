|
|
Age 75 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Jonathan C. Paulson. Survived by his wife, Lynn; daughters, Jennifer Monzon (Carlos) and Heather Fisher (Andrew); granddaughters, Evelyn and Isabella Monzon; sister, Sara Knapp; nephews, Nicholas and Derek Knapp; and family and friends around the world. Beloved husband, father, teacher, mentor and friend. Mark built and nurtured the Hill-Murray theatre community over his 30 year tenure as Director of the Fine Arts Department. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019