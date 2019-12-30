Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
For more information about
Mark LINDGREN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark LINDGREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Alan LINDGREN


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Alan LINDGREN Obituary
Age 64 Passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at St. Therese at St. Odilia. He was born on March 2, 1955 in Minneapolis to George and June Lindgren. He was raised in Roseville and graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School. The majority of his career was spent at Huot Manufacturing Corp doing line inspections. He also worked part-time at Little Caesars for many years. He will be remembered for his friendly spirit, helpfulness, and kindness to everyone he met and knew. He is survived by brother Mike (Terri) of Cumberland, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Mitchell. Visitation will be from 4–7 PM on Thursday, January 2nd at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. A special thank you to St. Therese at St. Odilia and Pathfinder Care Management for their compassionate care of Mark. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -