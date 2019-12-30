|
Age 64 Passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at St. Therese at St. Odilia. He was born on March 2, 1955 in Minneapolis to George and June Lindgren. He was raised in Roseville and graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School. The majority of his career was spent at Huot Manufacturing Corp doing line inspections. He also worked part-time at Little Caesars for many years. He will be remembered for his friendly spirit, helpfulness, and kindness to everyone he met and knew. He is survived by brother Mike (Terri) of Cumberland, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Mitchell. Visitation will be from 4–7 PM on Thursday, January 2nd at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. A special thank you to St. Therese at St. Odilia and Pathfinder Care Management for their compassionate care of Mark. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 30, 2019