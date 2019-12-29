|
|
A St. Paul native, Cretin, University of St. Thomas, and University of Minnesota alumnus preceded in death by Allan Fonfara, passed on December 20, 2019, in Dallas, TX surrounded by immediate family. Mark is survived by loving wife of 36 years, Nancy Fonfara; mother, Geraldine Fonfara; children, Allyson (Brandon) McClurg, Mackenzie (Justin) Cutchall, Blake (Faith) Fonfara; and 6 grandchildren. In addition to wife, children and grandchildren, Mark is survived by sisters Lori (Tim) Engel, Michele (Richard) Loesch, and Kate (Bill) Lentsch; and brother Steve (Ann) Fonfara. Mark was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and would share the message of God's grace to anyone who would listen. He was a loving husband and father, and adored spending time with his grandkids. Memorial service will be held in St. Paul in late January with details to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019