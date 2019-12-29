Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark FONFARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Allan FONFARA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Allan FONFARA Obituary
A St. Paul native, Cretin, University of St. Thomas, and University of Minnesota alumnus preceded in death by Allan Fonfara, passed on December 20, 2019, in Dallas, TX surrounded by immediate family. Mark is survived by loving wife of 36 years, Nancy Fonfara; mother, Geraldine Fonfara; children, Allyson (Brandon) McClurg, Mackenzie (Justin) Cutchall, Blake (Faith) Fonfara; and 6 grandchildren. In addition to wife, children and grandchildren, Mark is survived by sisters Lori (Tim) Engel, Michele (Richard) Loesch, and Kate (Bill) Lentsch; and brother Steve (Ann) Fonfara. Mark was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and would share the message of God's grace to anyone who would listen. He was a loving husband and father, and adored spending time with his grandkids. Memorial service will be held in St. Paul in late January with details to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -