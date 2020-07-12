1/1
Mark Allen JENSEN
Age 68 Passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 after a heartfelt family embrace. Preceded in death by parents Audrey and Richard Jensen. He will be deeply missed by his wife Deborah of 45 years. Also remaining to cherish his memory are his daughter Melissa Christiansen (James), his son Christopher Jensen, grandchildren Audrey and Alex Christiansen and Jacob and Ellinor Jensen, mom-in-law Lois Tennis, brother Rick and many brothers and sisters in-law, as well as many other family and friends. A special thank you to his dear friends who were there for him with kind words, prayers, candles, calls and texts. Mark will be remembered as a genuine man who totally loved his family and friends. Due to his concern for your safety, Mark's celebration of life will take place when it is safe and the church is open. Notice to follow.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
