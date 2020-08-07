1/1
Mark Allen KISSELL
Age 43 of Hugo, MN Passed away suddenly on July 29, 2020. Survived by his wife Jessica of 15 years, his two sons Trace and Lincoln, and his mother Cherlyn. Preceded in death by his father Charles. A celebration of life will be held at his home Saturday, August 8, at 4 pm. He will be laid to rest at Spruce Grove Cemetery in Menahga, MN. Mark, you are forever in our hearts. You were the love of a lifetime. We will never forget the love and joy you brought to our lives.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
at his home
