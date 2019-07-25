|
|
Age 57 of North Branch. Passed away on June 17th. Preceded in death by parents Ruth and Ernest Lammers and brother Clay Lammers. Survived by his beloved daughter Erin Lammers, brothers Larry (Mary Fran) and Wayne, sisters Jo Ellen Boyer (Keith) and Teri Lammers (Sam), many nieces and a nephew. Mark was a graduate of Mariner high school in White Bear Lake, and a long time employee of City Auto Glass. Memorial service to be held Sunday, July 28th from 10:00am to 1:00pm at The Cremation Society, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St Paul, MN 55119. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Mahtomedi, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 25 to July 28, 2019