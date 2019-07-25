Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Cremation Society
1979 Old Hudson Rd.
St Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark LAMMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Allen LAMMERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Allen LAMMERS Obituary
Age 57 of North Branch. Passed away on June 17th. Preceded in death by parents Ruth and Ernest Lammers and brother Clay Lammers. Survived by his beloved daughter Erin Lammers, brothers Larry (Mary Fran) and Wayne, sisters Jo Ellen Boyer (Keith) and Teri Lammers (Sam), many nieces and a nephew. Mark was a graduate of Mariner high school in White Bear Lake, and a long time employee of City Auto Glass. Memorial service to be held Sunday, July 28th from 10:00am to 1:00pm at The Cremation Society, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St Paul, MN 55119. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Mahtomedi, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 25 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.