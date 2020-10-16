Age 57 Passed away at Mayo Hospital in Mankato, MN on Oct. 13, 2020 and went to be with his Lord Jesus. He was born on Feb. 3, 1963 to Clarence and Judy Pierre. Mark had Autism and had been living in a group home in Mankato, MN, for 14 years. We are eternally grateful for Ron Reed and Staff, Shannon Wagy, that provided for Mark a very loving and happy home all those years. Will be deeply missed. Survived by: mother, Judy; sister, Michele Skow; niece, Mindy (Jon) Dausey; nephews, Jamie, Joshua Pierre, Christopher (Kristina), Nicholas (Kelly), Michael, Brandon Skow; Ron Reed and Staff. Preceded in death by: father, Clarence; brother, Michael; brother-in-law, Michael Skow. The funeral service for Mark will be held at the Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Centuria on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 A.M. Mark will be laid to rest at the Luck Village Cemetery following the funeral.









