Age 37 of Mounds View, MN Went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Mark was born on September 25, 1982 in Chicago, IL. He married Megan Willerton on September 19, 2015 at Veterans Park in New Brighton, MN. He is the proud father of four beautiful children. Mark had a powerful testimony and he was able to touch many lives through mentorship and acts of service. He recently achieved his dream of becoming a business owner by starting 614 Painting Services. Mark will be missed by his wife, Megan; children, Amaya (13), Aaliyah (9), Hezekiah (3), Samara (2); sisters, LeShea and LeTanya; many other loving relatives and friends, including his vast spiritual family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Harris. Visitation Wednesday, August 5 from 10–11AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM at Serenity Village Community Church, 4100 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal. Private Interment to follow. Memorial donations can be made to Serenity Village, or to the Thomas family via a GoFundMe account which has been established. Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com