Age 57 of Inver Grove Heights, MN Preceded in death by father, David. Survived by wife, Cheryl; son, David (Danielle); daughter, Leah (Wade) Wilson; 4 grandchildren, Emmett & June Mendenhall, Warren & Weston Wilson; mother, Irma Vandelac; brother, Jeff (Linda); sister, Barb (Mark) Perron; sisters-in-law, Lynn (Rick) Day and Jim Kohnke. Also numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at a later date. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.