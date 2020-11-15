Age 68 of St. Paul, MN Passed away of COVID-19 complications on November 8, 2020 and was buried at Westlawn Cemetery in Chicago, IL on November 11, 2020. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by both his family and the greater Twin Cities Jewish community. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Layka Greenberg; aunts and uncles, Chana (Louis) Maltin, Maishe (Barbara) Steiman, Rose Pearlman, Louis (Mina) Greenberg. Survived by children, Joshua (Rafaela) Greenberg of Washington, DC, Sho (Susannah) Garland of Boston, MA; grandchildren, Solomon and Aitan Greenberg. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to Beth Jacob Congregation (https://bethjacob.nirsham.com/form/donate
), Upper Midwest Merkos Lubavitch House (https://www. lubavitchhouse.org/donate
) or the St. Paul JCC (https://www.stpauljcc
