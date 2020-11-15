1/
Mark C. GREENBERG
Age 68 of St. Paul, MN Passed away of COVID-19 complications on November 8, 2020 and was buried at Westlawn Cemetery in Chicago, IL on November 11, 2020. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by both his family and the greater Twin Cities Jewish community. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Layka Greenberg; aunts and uncles, Chana (Louis) Maltin, Maishe (Barbara) Steiman, Rose Pearlman, Louis (Mina) Greenberg. Survived by children, Joshua (Rafaela) Greenberg of Washington, DC, Sho (Susannah) Garland of Boston, MA; grandchildren, Solomon and Aitan Greenberg. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to Beth Jacob Congregation (https://bethjacob.nirsham.com/form/donate), Upper Midwest Merkos Lubavitch House (https://www. lubavitchhouse.org/donate) or the St. Paul JCC (https://www.stpauljcc. org/give). Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
