Age 66 Died suddenly of a heart attack on May 15, 2019. Mark was an employee of 3M for 36 years. Mark is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dana; sons, Benjamin (Rachelle), Nicholas; sisters, Nancy Piltz, Julie Bateman; many other close family and friends. A Celebration of Mark's Life 12 PM Thursday, May 30th at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on his behalf.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019