Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayward Funeral Home
15571W Co Hwy B
Hayward, WI 54843
(715) 634-2609
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
789 17th Ave N,
South St Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church,
789 17th Ave N,
South St Paul,, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark BLAESER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Charles BLAESER


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Charles BLAESER Obituary
Age 51 Surrounded by his family, passed away, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN, after a brief illness with Blastomycosis. He was born October 20, 1967 in St. Paul, MN to Francis Blaeser and Henrietta (Schult) Blaeser. He is survived by his beloved mother Henrietta (Tom) LeMay, siblings Mary (David) Anderson, Michael Blaeser, nephew Max, and nieces Abby, Sydney, and Monica. He is preceded in death by his father Francis C. Blaeser, grandparents, uncles, aunt, and cousins. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 789 17th Ave N, South St Paul, MN 55075. Visitation to take place one half hour prior to Mass. Luncheon and interment to follow Mass. We are grateful for the care and friendship Mark received from the staff at his home in Spooner, WI, and from all of the doctors and nurses who cared for him at St. Mary's Medical Center- Duluth. Hayward Funeral Home 715-634-2609 www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now