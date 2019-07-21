|
|
Age 51 Surrounded by his family, passed away, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN, after a brief illness with Blastomycosis. He was born October 20, 1967 in St. Paul, MN to Francis Blaeser and Henrietta (Schult) Blaeser. He is survived by his beloved mother Henrietta (Tom) LeMay, siblings Mary (David) Anderson, Michael Blaeser, nephew Max, and nieces Abby, Sydney, and Monica. He is preceded in death by his father Francis C. Blaeser, grandparents, uncles, aunt, and cousins. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 789 17th Ave N, South St Paul, MN 55075. Visitation to take place one half hour prior to Mass. Luncheon and interment to follow Mass. We are grateful for the care and friendship Mark received from the staff at his home in Spooner, WI, and from all of the doctors and nurses who cared for him at St. Mary's Medical Center- Duluth. Hayward Funeral Home 715-634-2609 www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019