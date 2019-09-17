|
|
Age 63 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home in Comstock, Wisconsin surrounded by his family. Mark was born on February 25, 1956 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Theresa and Salvator Primoli. His dear sister, Linda Kaye Roberts preceded him in death. Growing up on the east side of St. Paul in the sixties, he made friends who became family and remain to this day. Mark married Julie Ringstad of Glenwood City, Wisconsin at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in 1983. They had two wonderful daughters, Camille and Angelica (Kyle). His first grandchild, Luca Mark Kennedy, was born on June 4, 2019. Mark was a 1974 graduate of Harding High School, then went on to the College of St. Thomas to earn a BA in Accounting. Following in his father's footsteps, Mark joined the Internal Revenue Service where he retired after 36 years. He loved his job and the people he worked with even more Mark was an avid reader, an artist, and had many interest. He was one of those rare gems who knew something about everything, and joyfully greeted each new day. Mark will be remembered and respected for his genuine spirit, his eternal optimism, the ability to see the good in all people, and his 24 karat gold heart. He will be deeply missed and remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. A celebration of his life will be held at 12:30PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul, MN 55106 with private burial. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 17, 2019