1/1
Mark D. PETERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 72, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Bernadine. Survived by loving wife of 51 years, Mary; children, Kris (Bob) Miller and Dan (Sarah) Peterson; grandchildren, Tyler and Lauren Miller, Noah and Maria Peterson; sister-in-law, Kate Holland. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22nd from 4pm-6pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private Mass and burial on Friday the 23rd. Although the Mass is private, Mark's family encourages you to attend virtually via a livestream link that will be on Mueller Memorial's website. Memorials preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands, The Church of St Pius X or Second Harvest.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved