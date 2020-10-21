Age 72, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Bernadine. Survived by loving wife of 51 years, Mary; children, Kris (Bob) Miller and Dan (Sarah) Peterson; grandchildren, Tyler and Lauren Miller, Noah and Maria Peterson; sister-in-law, Kate Holland. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22nd from 4pm-6pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private Mass and burial on Friday the 23rd. Although the Mass is private, Mark's family encourages you to attend virtually via a livestream link that will be on Mueller Memorial's website. Memorials preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands, The Church of St Pius X or Second Harvest.











