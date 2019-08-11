Home

Amazing Grace Lutheran Church
7160 Allen Way
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-0007
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church
7160 S. Robert Trail
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Mark D. RHEIN


1960 - 2019
Mark D. RHEIN Obituary
Age 58, of St. Paul Passed away on August 1, 2019 peacefully and quietly, just like he lived. Preceded in death by biological father, Carlton Risvold. Survived by parents, Judy & Paul Rhein; daughter, Amalie Rhein; granddaughters, Eden & Penny; sister, Shelly Flynn (Mark Anton); brother, Kent (Javier) Rhein-Medina; nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Memorial service at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church (7160 S. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights) with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the granddaughters, Eden & Penny.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
