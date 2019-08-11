|
|
Age 58, of St. Paul Passed away on August 1, 2019 peacefully and quietly, just like he lived. Preceded in death by biological father, Carlton Risvold. Survived by parents, Judy & Paul Rhein; daughter, Amalie Rhein; granddaughters, Eden & Penny; sister, Shelly Flynn (Mark Anton); brother, Kent (Javier) Rhein-Medina; nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Memorial service at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church (7160 S. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights) with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the granddaughters, Eden & Penny.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019