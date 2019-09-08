|
Age 59, of Hastings Passed away September 6, 2019 Mark was preceded in death by father, Eugene; brother, Bobby; and sister, Kathy. He survived by his mother, Margaret; siblings, Mary (Vince) Pommerening, Sue (Pat) Kuplic, and Jim Murphy; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (9/12) at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. A gathering will be held one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019