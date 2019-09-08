Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. 15th St.
Hastings, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark E. MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark E. MURPHY Obituary
Age 59, of Hastings Passed away September 6, 2019 Mark was preceded in death by father, Eugene; brother, Bobby; and sister, Kathy. He survived by his mother, Margaret; siblings, Mary (Vince) Pommerening, Sue (Pat) Kuplic, and Jim Murphy; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (9/12) at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. A gathering will be held one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.