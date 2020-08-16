Age 70, of Bayport Passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 25, 2020. Mark is survived by his wife, Michele Soderquist; children, Amie (Roger) Moeller, Jackie (Dan) Hartung, Andrew (Jess) Soderquist; grandchildren, Jackson, Cameron, Christian, Katelyn, Tanner, Elliana, Everly Marquel, Griffin & Henrik Mark. Mark was greeted in Heaven by his precious granddaughter, Shaylee; parents, Rolf & Margaret Soderquist; brother, David Soderquist. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN 55102, will be held at 11AM Friday, August 21, 2020 followed by full military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Ave S., Mpls., MN 55450. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no visitation prior to Mass. We ask that social distancing be observed and masks are required. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to service for seating. Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation www.BallardSunderFuneral.com