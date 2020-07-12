1/
Mark F. CAPESIUS
Age 75, of Hastings Died peacefully June 4, 2020 Forty-three year employee at Northwest Airlines. Survived by wife of 53, Dianne "Dee"; daughter, Ashley; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thurs. (7/16) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Miesville. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., and to a reception immediately following Mass, all at the funeral home. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial Gathering
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 AM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
