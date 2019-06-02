|
Age 67 of Shoreview Passed away on May 17 surrounded by family and friends after a long, brave struggle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents Francis and Rita. Survived by brothers Bill, Pat (Michelle), Larry, Tim, Bob (Geri); sisters Val (Ron Schultz), Sheila Warner (Steve) and Janis Guerin (Doc); nephews Kevin Quinlan (God Son), Ryan and Nick Thoemke, and niece Amy Quinlan. Born in Calif., Mark grew up on the East Side of St. Paul, the oldest of 9. Mark graduated from Hill High School in 1970 then received his BS from St. Cloud State in 1975. He went on to teach language arts, speech, and theater at Centennial High School for 38 years. Retiring from the classroom in 2016, Mark continued as director of theater and head speech coach. Mark's 41 year career at Centennial includes directing 111 plays, 41 one act productions, and 39 musicals. Under his direction, speech students received numerous awards on all levels, including conference speech team champion for 16 years, section team champ 14 times, runner-up 9 times, MSHSL record for most state finalist in one year (6) and school record for most state qualifiers (21) in one year. Mark was awarded the National Speech and Debate Association Fifth Diamond Key in 2014 and is the first inductee into the MN Thespian Hall of Fame. A member of the Mensa Foundation, Mark's many awards, along with his many board and association memberships, and titles are too many to mention. He recently was inducted into the Centennial School District Hall of Fame for Distinguished Service and the Mark Francis Quinlan Legacy Scholarship was created to recognize students pursuing the fine arts. Mark's dedication to his job and students was his life's passion. Mark even became a Minister to preside over the marriage of a former student and his fiancée, at their request. He will be missed by many colleagues, students, friends and family. A special thanks to Mark's special friend and colleague Ruth Olson, family friend Lynn Walter, and all the staff at Our Lady of Peace Home Hospice Care of St. Paul. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 on June 9, with visitation beginning at 1:00 at Centennial PAC, 4757 North Road, Circle Pines. A meal and gathering will follow. Memorials preferred to be divided between Our Lady of Peace and the Mark Francis Quinlan Legacy Scholarship Fund.
