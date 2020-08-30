1/1
Mark, FISCHER Sr.
A devoted husband, compassionate and loving father, exceptional grand- father, selfless and humble soldier with the United States Navy, and comrade to so many, accepted his invitation into eternal life surrounded by each and every member of his immediate family on August 24, 2020. Born in Lacrosse, WI, Mark moved to Minnesota where he undoubtedly married the love of his life and best friend, Kathleen (Verville) Fischer over 50 years ago and fully embodied his role as a mentor and incredible father for his daughters Amber (Fischer) Buschman and husband Patrick, Crystal (Fischer) Plaster and husband Timothy Jr., and son Mark Fischer Jr. and wife Danielle (Phillips) Fischer, as well as the countless others he unselfishly touched throughout his beautiful life. He was the epitome of a doting grandfather, aka "Papa", to his treasured grandchildren Tylor, Olivia, Isabelle, Cadence and Leo. Please join us to celebrate Mark's life and legacy for visitation on September 2, 2020 5-8 pm and/or at his memorial service on September 3, 2020 at 10 am (with visitation prior from 9-10 am) at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH MAPLE GROVE CHAPEL (13745 Reimer Drive, Maple Grove, MN 55311). This incredible man will be laid to rest with full Military Honors on September 9, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. For logistics information on the burial, gifts, and donations, please go the website below. www.kozlakradulovich.com 763-416-0016




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
KOZLAK-RADULOVICH MAPLE GROVE CHAPEL
SEP
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
KOZLAK-RADULOVICH MAPLE GROVE CHAPEL
SEP
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
KOZLAK-RADULOVICH MAPLE GROVE CHAPEL
