Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
2696 Hazelwood St.
Maplewood, MN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
2696 Hazelwood St.
Maplewood, MN
Mark Frederick LUCAS

Mark Frederick LUCAS Obituary
Age 70, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Rosemary; brother-in-law, Gene Reinhardt. Survived by his loving and caring wife of 43 years, Beverly; daughter, Christine (Dan) Noble; son, Mark (Tess); cherished grand daughters, Alayna, Evelyn, Lilly; siblings, Cindy Reinhardt, Jeff (Linda), T.J., Greg (Mary Kay), Ann (Jay) Weiger; many nieces, nephews, special sister and brothers-in-laws, and friends. A Celebration of Mark's Life 11 AM Saturday, September 21st at First Evangelical Free Church, 2696 Hazelwood St., Maplewood, with visitation at 10:00am. Memorials can be directed to the American Diabetes Assoc., the , or to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019
