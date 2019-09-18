|
Age 70, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Rosemary; brother-in-law, Gene Reinhardt. Survived by his loving and caring wife of 43 years, Beverly; daughter, Christine (Dan) Noble; son, Mark (Tess); cherished grand daughters, Alayna, Evelyn, Lilly; siblings, Cindy Reinhardt, Jeff (Linda), T.J., Greg (Mary Kay), Ann (Jay) Weiger; many nieces, nephews, special sister and brothers-in-laws, and friends. A Celebration of Mark's Life 11 AM Saturday, September 21st at First Evangelical Free Church, 2696 Hazelwood St., Maplewood, with visitation at 10:00am. Memorials can be directed to the American Diabetes Assoc., the , or to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019