Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N Dale St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N Dale St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark GUERTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark J. "Marcos" GUERTIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark J. "Marcos" GUERTIN Obituary
Beloved Son & Brother Age 60, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Glenn Sr. Survived by mother, Joan; siblings, Glenn Jr. (Lennea Lopez), Alan, Sandy (Mike) Sterner, Jeff (Kim) and Shari (Greg) Thompson; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mark's family was his life. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, April 25 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N Dale St., St. Paul. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday at the church. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Special thanks to Mark's friend, Jerry Kane. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now