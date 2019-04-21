|
|
Beloved Son & Brother Age 60, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Glenn Sr. Survived by mother, Joan; siblings, Glenn Jr. (Lennea Lopez), Alan, Sandy (Mike) Sterner, Jeff (Kim) and Shari (Greg) Thompson; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mark's family was his life. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, April 25 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N Dale St., St. Paul. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday at the church. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Special thanks to Mark's friend, Jerry Kane. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019