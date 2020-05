Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mark's life story with friends and family

Share Mark's life story with friends and family

Age 52, of North St . Paul Passed away suddenly May 1, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Gregory & Virginia. Survived by siblings Sharon, Carol, Teri (Dave) & Mike; Nieces Kate & Miriam; Nephews Chris, Matt & Brian; Beloved Cats Kobe & Simon & many Very Good Friends. Mem Service TBD Cards to Flaherty Family PO Box 28386, Oakdale MN 55128.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store