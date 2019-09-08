|
Age 69 Of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. Mark was a sports enthusiast. He loved bowling, golfing, playing cards, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Mark was active in the Elks and the Eagles and other social groups in the St. Paul area. Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Georgia Clauson; children Troy Forrest (Lisa) and Rhonda Forrest (Shane Cook). He is also survived by his wife's children Amy Clauson and Joe Clauson, who he loved dearly; grandchildren Chantel Fraser (Zach), Asher Cook, Jake Weiss; two great grandchildren Benjamin and Micah; several brothers and sister; many nieces, nephews, other loving friends and family. Memorial Service Saturday, September 14, 12:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019